EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board will meet tonight to discuss a plan for closing specific schools, or the district as a whole, if the COVID-19 pandemic requires it.
Eau Claire schools superintendent Michael Johnson will give the board an update on the district's plan to "prepare for a more restrictive instructional model" if needed, according to meeting documents.
The board is set to discuss collaborating with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, how the district would move from a blended to a more restrictive model and other details, according to meeting documents.
The board will also discuss slightly changing the district's calendar. In the proposal, snow make-up days would just become virtual schooling days, and family-teacher conferences would be moved online, in addition to other changes.
Tonight's meeting will take place at 7 p.m. using the virtual meeting platform, Webex.
Also on Monday's agenda:
• The board is slated to vote on postponing a referendum for the Eau Claire school district from spring 2021 to April 2022. The district's Budget Development Committee earlier this month also discussed postponing the referendum, due to an interruption in planning due to COVID-19 and uncertainty about K-12 schools funding in the state's upcoming 2021-2023 biennial budget.
• The board will hold a work session during the meeting, discussing the Coherent Governance board function model, and how the schools superintendent will be evaluated this year.