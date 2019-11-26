BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville EMS fire chief and a captain have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the agency’s finances is underway.
The Boyceville EMS board met on Nov. 13, and after the hearing, placed Chief Matt Feeney and captain Tessa Feeney on leave, said captain Shanna Knops.
“They are performing a full forensic audit,” Knops said Tuesday. “There are four of us who have credit cards. Two of us have been cleared, and two are being investigated.”
The Boyceville EMS board president didn’t immediately return calls for comment Tuesday.
Knops said the Boyceville EMS service has about 20 staff members between part-time and full-time workers.