A Boyceville man will spend four years on probation for traveling to Eau Claire to have sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl.
But the girl he was communicating with was an undercover law enforcement officer, authorities say.
Brandon A. Bien, 31, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of attempted child enticement.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Bien $518 and gave him the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Bien cannot have unsupervised contact with children or use the internet or computers without approval. He must also register as a sex offender for 15 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
While acting in an undercover capacity on Jan. 2, 2018, a female Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy posted an ad on Craigslist posing as a 15-year-old girl.
The deputy received a response from Bien, and he engaged in sexually explicit conversation.
A meeting was arranged at an Eau Claire convenience store, and Bien was arrested when he arrived.
Lingerie, which Bien had just bought, was found in his vehicle. A box of condoms were in his jacket pocket.
Bien admitted he intended to meet an underage girl but was only going to smoke marijuana with her.
Bien came to Eau Claire to go shopping and that’s when he found the personal ad for the 15-year-old girl. He said he just wanted somebody to spend time with.
Bien admitted to the sexual communication with the girl but said the condoms and lingerie were for his girlfriend.