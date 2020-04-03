The state Department of Transportation is about to kick off the second year of a two-year bridge reconstruction project northwest of Osseo in Trempealeau County.
Construction is slated to begin the week of April 13.
The project involves the removal and replacement of four bridges along Interstate 94 that run over Highway NN and the Buffalo River.
The new structures will be able to accommodate a future six-lane highway.
The construction project will result in:
• A single-lane closure on westbound Interstate 94 next week so a contractor can mobilize its crane.
• Eastbound I-94 lane closure from 5 a.m. Mondays through 10 a.m. Fridays, beginning April 13.
• Westbound I-94 lane closure from 5 a.m. Mondays through 11 a.m. Fridays, beginning April 13.
Construction on the $10 million project is scheduled for completion by early October.