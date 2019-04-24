Rural Eau Claire County nature area and science center Beaver Creek Reserve notified patrons that a detour is in place in its vicinity due to a bridge project.
Construction began earlier this week on the Highway K bridge over the Eau Claire River, which is just south of the reserve.
The project is expected to last throughout this summer and wrap up in late July or August, according to information from the reserve and the Eau Claire County Highway Department website.
Highway SS is normally the quickest route from the Eau Claire area to the reserve located near Fall Creek, but motorists are advised to instead use Highway Q during the bridge construction.
Drivers also can take Highway 12 east past Fall Creek, use Highway D to cross the Eau Claire River and then take a couple rural roads to get to the reserve.
For precise directions, go to beavercreekreserve.org.