A Bruce man has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for distributing child pornography.
Gregory Huftel, 32, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. The prison term is to be followed by 15 years of supervised release. Huftel pleaded guilty to the charge on June 11, 2019.
In December 2018, Huftel posted child pornography images into an online chat room. During the same time period, he sent an undercover officer the same images.
In sentencing Huftel, Conley noted that the defendant was “boastful” about sexually assaulting a young child and that, combined with his denial of a sexual interest in children, made him a significant danger to children.
The charge against Huftel was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington, D.C. office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.