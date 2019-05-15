A woman parked at Oakwood Mall last weekend was surprised to find a bull snake in one of the wheels of her vehicle.
Eau Claire police said one of their community service officers was sent to the mall to assist.
A bystander was able to free the snake from the wheel.
The snake was placed in a cat carrier that was brought to the scene by the community service officer. The snake was then returned to the wild.
Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit recommends calling animal control whenever a wild animal is involved.