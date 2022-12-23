I grew up on the north side of Eau Claire in a big beautiful old house. Our family consisted of Dad, Mom, and four girls.
Christmas at our house was over a month long with all the hub bub and it holds many treasured memories.
I grew up on the north side of Eau Claire in a big beautiful old house. Our family consisted of Dad, Mom, and four girls.
Christmas at our house was over a month long with all the hub bub and it holds many treasured memories.
My Mother was an only child, so we only celebrated with my German Grandparents on her side.
Remembering well their Christmas tree and being fascinated with the bubble lights, going to church on Christmas Eve then coming home to a tree loaded with presents underneath. Christmas food favorites were powdered sugar pecan balls and peanut bars.
My father was of Norwegian heritage, and most of our Christmas was of the Norwegian traditions as he had three sisters nearby.
Dad would start his annual Christmas baking right after Thanksgiving and it was a sight to behold! He had a 9-week course of home economics in high school and according to him he knew everything about cooking.
He could create a mess like no other person I know, and then expect us girls to clean it up!
One batch wasn’t enough of rosettes, krumkake, and sandbakkels. You had to have at least three just in case someone stopped to visit. His lefse-making skills were a true unbelievable, daylong event, with flour everywhere!
A favorite of Dad’s family was a Norwegian meat roll called Rullepolse. Flank steak rolled out flat, spread with finely chopped onions, spices, then rolled up tied with string, and brined. Once brined it would be boiled for a couple hours, cooled and pressed under something heavy for a couple days. Sliced thin and usually served open faced on julekage bread. It was time consuming and a labor of love.
Well, one year it was time to cook the precious rolls of meat. My Mother was going to visit a friend and said she wouldn’t be gone long.
My dad borrowed the neighbor’s big new kettle, put in the meat, the brine and started cooking it. He decided then to lay down and take a nap.
A few hours passed and he woke up to the house filled with smoke as the pan had boiled dry and his rolls of meat were badly burnt, ruining all his hard work and the neighbors pan.
To say he was mad was an understatement! The best part was he blamed my Mother for not coming home in time to check on his kettle of goods!
It was a memorable day in our family for sure and a Christmas memory to cherish. It was not funny at the time, but now it brings a smile to my face just remembering that day’s events.
I often think of what my parents went through to give us all the wonderful gifts and holiday experiences that were spent in that house. I am grateful and truly blessed.
Remember the three batches of each cookie? In April the birds and squirrels had a feast in the backyard from the leftovers!
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.