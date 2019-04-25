Ridership on Eau Claire's public bus system rose on Monday when fares were waived in honor of Earth Day.
Eau Claire Transit reported Thursday there were 800 more rides tallied on city buses on Monday than a typical day this month.
“I am excited by the support the community has shown in our transit system," transit manger Tom Wagener said in a news release. "I hope that more and more people understand that they have options for their transportation needs and take advantage of the services provided.”
The 5,289 rides on the city bus system on Monday were provided through a $1,000 grant from the Chippewa Valley Transit Alliance to encourage people to use public transit.