A Somerset area business owner has announced her bid for Wisconsin's 10th Senate District seat, which is up for election in November 2020.
Cherie Link and her husband Brett own retail stores in Somerset and Prescott, according to her campaign website.
Link, running as a Republican, cited growing jobs and Wisconsin's private sector, stimulating the trades workforce and examining drug and mental health issues as platforms for her run in a press release Sunday announcing her candidacy.
Link stated in the announcement: "The drug epidemic and mental health issues are growing all over our district and state, and we need to find solutions, not just talk about the problems. Unfortunately, we have a broken system from the county, judicial, and legislative levels that create policies and make decisions that only perpetuates wasteful spending, and too often, poor results."
The 10th Senate District covers parts of Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix, Burnett and Polk counties.
The seat is currently held by Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset.
Schachtner has represented the district since 2018, when she won a special election after former Gov. Scott Walker appointed longtime former 10th District Sen. Sheila Harsdorf, R-River Falls, to serve as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.