CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested.
Kenneth J. Ford, 61, 15640 Highway 27, appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released Ford on a signature bond, with a requirement he have no contact with the girl or her family and he cannot have any contact with juvenile females. He also must make weekly check-in appointments with law enforcement.
Ford returns to court April 14. No details of the incident were available Tuesday.