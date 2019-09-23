A Cadott man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 1990.
Stanley O. Johnson, 60, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge John Manydeeds placed Johnson on three years of probation, fined him $1,855 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Johnson cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Johnson was arrested for drunken driving Oct. 14 following a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. on Farwell Street. His blood alcohol content was .316.
Johnson was previously convicted of drunken driving in October 1990 and February 1991 in Walworth County, and in November 1997 and November 2006 in Eau Claire County.