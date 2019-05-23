A Cadott man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2013 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Randy A. Coey, 35, to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Coey was fined $1,197 and ordered to pay $742 in restitution.
As conditions of probation, Coey cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Coey was originally sentenced in November 2013 to five years of probation for two counts of forgery.
According to court records, Coey violated terms of his probation by failing to report to his agent, using methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, stealing shoes from a store and giving a false name to law enforcement.