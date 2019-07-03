CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott man will serve one year in jail, and had another year in jail ordered and stayed, after being convicted Tuesday of both his fifth and sixth drunk-driving offenses.
Ryan Bergeron, 46, 16169 250th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to OWI-5 and OWI-6.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered six months in jail on each conviction, consecutive to one another. He also ordered Bergeron pay $2,277 in fines and court costs on each conviction. He also must complete 600 hours of community service and placed him on probation for three years. The additional year in jail is at the discretion of the probation agent and if Bergeron completes a recovery program.
According to the criminal complaints, an officer stopped Bergeron on Feb. 18, 2018, on Highway O in Goetz after the officer observed Bergeron’s car swerving between lanes. Bergeron failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He had a .206 blood-alcohol level, which is more than twice the legal limit.
On July 16, 2017, a Chippewa Falls police officer pulled Bergeron’s vehicle over at 1:53 a.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 124, at Summit Ave., because Bergeron’s car had a defective brake light. He had a .11 blood-alcohol level at the time of his arrest in that matter.
Online court records show Bergeron was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in 2009 and served a 135-day jail sentence.