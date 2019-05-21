CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cadott woman has been placed on probation after her two children tested positive for having methamphetamine and amphetamine in their systems.
Elizabeth K. Curtis, 28, pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to neglecting a child, possession of meth and retail theft.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the probation sentence and gave her credit for 11 days already served. Curtis must submit a DNA sample and take any counseling required by her probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint, a police officer stopped Curtis’ vehicle on Aug. 3 and she was arrested for possession of meth; she had two children in her car, ages 1 and 6.
Hair follicles from each child were taken and later tested positive for meth and amphetamines. The children have since been removed from custody.