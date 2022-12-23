I was sitting in a chair, knitting a gift for Christmas. I heard the backup warning on a school bus in my driveway. Twenty-five passengers disembarked.
Christmas music from a boom box resonated through the cold night air. Several faces were familiar to me. Santa’s bell chimed as he led the group, all decked out in colored flashing lights.
Smiling faces, friendly greetings, and, yes, some freshly fallen snow added to the scene. A gift bag of candy was handed to me.
Christmas carols were joyfully sung by all, as the boom box accompanied them. One of the young men came over, and thanked me for the Christmas letter I had mailed to him.
Amidst good wishes, laughter, and conversation, everyone boarded the bus for their next stop, on a Saturday evening just before Christmas.
Tears filled my eyes, as I watched the bus leaving my driveway. I walked over to the four foot square of half-inch plywood, propped up against my house.
I had hung a green wreath, and a red bow on it days before. I had painted a scene with fields, mountains, clouds, and blue sky in the background, hoping to depict an Alaskan landscape.
I did this in memory of my fifty-two year old son, whom had passed away from cancer, just five months prior. He had wanted to retire in Alaska someday, and this is where his brother and sister will spread his ashes.
But, on this particular night, I felt that he was still with us, and enjoying the meaningful music, just as I was.
How could he not? The songs were sung by some who knew him, with the true Spirit of Christmas.