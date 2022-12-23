I was sitting in a chair, knitting a gift for Christmas. I heard the backup warning on a school bus in my driveway. Twenty-five passengers disembarked.

Christmas music from a boom box resonated through the cold night air. Several faces were familiar to me. Santa’s bell chimed as he led the group, all decked out in colored flashing lights.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com