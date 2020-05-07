A $5,000 cash bail was set in Chippewa County Court Thursday for the Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle and fleeing the scene early Saturday.
Christopher J. Peterson, 38, was taken into custody on a possible charge of causing death by hit and run.
Peterson's attorney argued for a signature bond, citing Peterson's lack of significant criminal history.
According to Lake Hallie police:
Officers responded at 5:51 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. The man, Dennis Mohr, was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.
Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV. Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. He consented to a blood draw, which will be checked for possible use of drugs and alcohol.