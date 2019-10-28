The Chippewa Falls school district will host an annual informational session next month for people who might be interested in running for the school board.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the district's central office, 1130 Miles St.
Two seats on the board will be on the ballot in the April 7 election.
Topics at the meeting will include general information about school board governance, the rights and responsibilities of board members and the process of running for the board.
"It's meant to be a welcoming event where people can learn more about the role of a board member," schools Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said in a news release. "It's great information if someone is interested in running or just would like to learn more."