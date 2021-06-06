A Chippewa Falls man is accused of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after being arrested Saturday night on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post:
Steven D. Quien, age 65, was stopped by a trooper at 9:06 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-94 at mile marker 101.
A vehicle identified as Quien's was said to be weaving from one side of the interstate to the other and at one point even stopped on the highway. The trooper also witnessed lane deviation.
Quien, who showed signs of impairment, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood test.