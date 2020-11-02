EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl last summer in Altoona, authorities say.
Adam M. Miller, 30, 5 Madison St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13, intimidation of a victim, bail jumping and second-offense possession of marijuana.
A $10,000 cash bail was set for Miller, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl. Miller returns to court Tuesday, Nov. 10, for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint the girl told police she woke up one day last summer to find Miller inappropriately touching her.
Miller denied having sexual contact with the girl.
If convicted of all the charges, Miller could be sentenced to up to 49 years in prison.