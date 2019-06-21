CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who reportedly led police on a chase Wednesday through Lake Hallie and Chippewa Falls faces numerous possible charges stemming from the incident.
Steven D. Biermann, 24, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-causing injury, hit-and-run, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing, possession of methamphetamine and felony-level bail jumping.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Biermann be held on a $5,000 cash bond. Biermann is slated to return to court Tuesday.
No police report of the incident was immediately available. Biermann was checked into the Chippewa County Jail at 8:07 p.m. Wednesday, jail records show.
Biermann already faces a charge of possessing meth in Eau Claire County Court; he returns there for a hearing July 22. He also was convicted of retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in 2016.