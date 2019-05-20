CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for his eighth drunken-driving offense, which is his second this year. He still has an open case on his sixth drunken-driving offense from last year.
Brian G. Eddy, 50, 1157 Evergreen Lane, was charged in Chippewa County Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing or eluding an officer, and operating while revoked, stemming from an arrest on May 14. He will appear in court today. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Eddy was charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense after he was arrested March 29. He was charged with his sixth drunken-driving offense after he was stopped in January 2018. Eddy will appear in court on all three open cases.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday:
An officer observed Eddy fail to yield while driving in downtown Chippewa Falls at 12:24 p.m. May 14. When the officer attempted to pull Eddy over, Eddy sped up, reaching speeds of 39 in a 25 mph zone.
Eddy drove to his home, with the officer following. Eddy was arrested there.
A preliminary breath test showed Eddy had a 0.214 blood alcohol level.
In the March case, Eddy was charged with seventh-offense OWI, felony-level bail jumping, operating while revoked, resisting or failure to stop and obstructing an officer.