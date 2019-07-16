CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
David L. Hendrix, 56, 1555 Nicholas Lane, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of possessing child pornography.
Judge Steve Cray released Hendrix on a signature bond, with an order to not possess any electronic devices that can access the internet. Hendrix also must surrender his passport. Cray said he had concerns that Hendrix had connections outside the country and was possibly a flight risk.
Hendrix will return to court Aug. 27.