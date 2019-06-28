CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man charged in two separate domestic abuse cases this year is now being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
Fidel J. Avila, 31, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday in Chippewa County Court because of an open warrant for his arrest. Judge Steve Gibbs set the cash bond and set a return court date for Tuesday. Avila is not allowed to have any contact with a 30-year-old woman or her residence; they have two children together.
According to two criminal complaints, Avila was charged with criminal trespass/domestic abuse and disorderly conduct on April 8, and for battery/domestic abuse on May 3. A warrant for his arrest was issued May 29.