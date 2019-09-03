A Chippewa Falls man, who was found carrying a backpack full of hypodermic needles, will spend one year in prison for narcotics possession.
William P. Murphy, 23, 12339 65th Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Judge Emily Long ordered Murphy to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Murphy was also fined $961.
As conditions of supervision, Murphy must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An off-duty police officer who knew Murphy had an arrest warrant spotted Murphy April 3 at Oakwood Mall.
Murphy was in possession of a backpack with 75 hypodermic needles, most of which were unused.
A burning tin inside the backpack tested positive for heroin.