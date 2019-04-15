CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunken driving offense after police investigated calls that he was blasting his car horn in the middle of the night.
Travis W. Hahn, 38, 503 Park Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-7th offense, possession of marijuana and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He is due back in court today.
According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police received calls at 3:26 a.m. March 15 of a truck that was repeatedly honking a horn. Officers arrived and located Hahn, who smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.
Online court records show Hahn was convicted of his sixth drunken driving offense in 2011.