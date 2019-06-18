CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with failure to comply with the rules of registering as a sex offender.
Charles V. Zaruba, 23, Pearl St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with failure to maintain his registration. He will appear in court Aug. 20.
According to the criminal complaint, Zaruba had a listed address of 205 E. Grand Ave in 2017. However, state corrections officials said mail to Zaruba’s home was returned in June 2017, and they didn’t have a new address for him. In October 2018, officials learned Zaruba was living with his father at 912 Pearl St., but Zaruba failed to return letters informing them of his residency status by a Dec. 26 deadline.
Zaruba has no sex crime convictions as an adult. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell declined to comment on Zaruba's prior record.