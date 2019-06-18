CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, including entering her residence and watching her while she was sleeping, has been charged in Chippewa County Court.
Kye G. Brown, 24, 15847 50th Ave., was charged with stalking, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she had fallen asleep next to her current boyfriend June 12 at a residence in the town of Estella. When she woke up, her ex-boyfriend, Brown, was standing over her. He didn’t have permission to be in the home. Brown and her boyfriend began to fight. Police arrived and arrested Brown at 4:41 a.m. that day.
Brown appeared for a bond hearing at 10:30 a.m. and was released on a signature bond with a requirement that he have no contact with his ex-girlfriend or her residence. However, at 12:01 p.m., he showed up at the home. The woman saw him pull up, and she feared for her safety. She got a shotgun and hid in a bathroom.
When police arrested Brown again, they located a hidden knife in his vehicle as well as marijuana. He was released from jail again after posting a $2,000 cash bond.
The woman has now filed a restraining order against him, court records show.