CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been placed on probation after a three-year-old child in his care ate marijuana-laced cookie dough in December.
Daniel M. Sykora, 34, 11 W. Vine St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to misdemeanor-level charge of neglecting a child.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Sykora to serve two years of probation and pay a fine of $886. Sykora cannot consume alcohol or drugs or enter taverns while on probation, and he must take any counseling required by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital on Dec. 1 after a three-year-old child tested positive for marijuana. The child “was lethargic and in and out of consciousness and had to be moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital for monitoring.”
An adult male told police that Sykora had told him that the child ate raw cookie dough that had been made with “weed butter.”
Officers searched the kitchen and found a plastic bowl with cookie dough, and it had the odor of marijuana. It was seized for testing.