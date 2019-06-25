A Chippewa Falls man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2002.
Jason E. Mertens, 40, 637 S. Main St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Emily Long placed Mertens on three years of probation, fined him $1,855 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Mertens cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must also comply with Chippewa County Drug Court.
According to court records:
Mertens was arrested for drunken driving June 28, 2018, following a traffic stop for having car registration plates on a pickup truck.
Mertens was previously convicted of drunken driving in October 2002, July 2006, April 2008 and April 2014 in Chippewa County.