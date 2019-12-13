A Chippewa Falls man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 1990.
James R. Reedy, 60, 1979 Highway OO, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Jon Theisen placed Reedy on three years of probation, fined him $1,856 and revoked his driver’s license for 33 months.
As conditions of probation, Reedy cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Reedy was arrested for drunken driving March 22 following a traffic stop on Menomonie Street. His blood alcohol content was .074.
Reedy was previously convicted of drunken driving in October 2013 in Eau Claire County, and in October 2010, June 2006 and August 1990 in Chippewa County.