A Chippewa Falls man will spend six months in jail for his sixth operating while intoxicated conviction since 2005.
Daniel G. Lauer, 31, 17896 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation.
Judge Emily Long placed Lauer on five years of probation, fined him $2,298 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Lauer cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to court records:
Lauer was arrested for operating while intoxicated Oct. 1, 2018, following a traffic stop at U.S. 53 and U.S. 12.
Lauer failed field sobriety tests. He said he hadn't used drugs for a week.
After Lauer's arrest, a hypodermic needle was found inside a water bottle in his vehicle.
Lauer was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated in January 2005, May 2011, April 2013, May 2015 and December 2019, all in Chippewa County.