A Chippewa Falls man will spend one year in jail for his sixth drunken driving conviction since 1992.
Brian R. Hall, 62, 1506 Wheaton St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of sixth-offense drunken driving and an unrelated misdemeanor count of theft.
Judge Emily Long placed Hall on three years of probation, fined him $3,731 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
According to court records:
Hall was arrested for drunken driving Nov. 24, 2011, after police received a complaint of his impaired driving.
Hall had an open bottle of whiskey in his lap, had to use the car for balance and refused to perform field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was .363.
Hall was previously convicted of drunken driving in March 2003, January 2005 and January 2006 in Oregon, and in December 1996 and July 1992 in South Carolina.