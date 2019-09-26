A Chippewa Falls man with a previous burglary conviction will spend five years in prison for committing residential burglaries in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
Nathaniel R.E. Adelman, 41, 13 E. Canal St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of burglary and a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Adelman to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Adelman was fined $5,214 and ordered to pay $25,724 in restitution.
As conditions of supervision, Adelman cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaints:
Adelman took numerous items Sept. 14, 2017, from a residence in the 4600 block of Old Wells Road in Eau Claire.
Adelman took guns and money on May 17, 2017, from a residence in the 700 block of Dover Street in Chippewa Falls.
Adelman was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in September 2013 in Eau Claire County.