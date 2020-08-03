A Chippewa Falls man will spend 42 months in federal prison for a weapons conviction.
Joshua Reedy, 26, was sentenced recently in federal court in Madison for possessing a firearm as a felon.
Reedy will spend three years on supervised release following his prison sentence.
According to court records:
Eau Claire police on Aug. 16, 2019, found Reedy in the parking lot of a Goodwill store after receiving a complaint for a suspicious vehicle.
At the time officers found Reedy, he was wearing a bulletproof vest and had a crowbar and hunting knife.
During a search of Reedy's vehicle, officers found a sawed-off shotgun. He admitted to knowing the gun was stolen.
Reedy is prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of multiple Wisconsin felony convictions.