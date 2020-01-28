A Chippewa Falls man will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2017 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Ryan L. Peet, 32, 399536 Highway S, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Peet was fined $618.
Peet was originally sentenced in July 2017 to two years of probation for intimidation of a victim.
According to court records, Peet violated terms of his probation by making his whereabouts and activities unknown, committing a theft, drinking alcohol, using methamphetamine, lying to his agent and being terminated from Drug Court.