A Chippewa Falls man will spend four years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from a 2017 felony conviction.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered William P. Murphy, 23, 628 Macomber St., to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Murphy was fined $529.
As conditions of supervision, Murphy must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Murphy was originally sentenced in September 2017 to four years of probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
According to court records, Murphy violated terms of his probation by using heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol, failing to report to jail, leaving a halfway house and providing a false name to law enforcement.