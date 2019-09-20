A Chippewa Falls man will spend 18 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Justin A. Whitesides, 29, 820 N. Bridge St., to spend six months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Whitesides was fined $443.
Whitesides was originally sentenced in November to three years of probation for misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction.
According to court records, Whitesides violated terms of his probation by drinking alcohol, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, damaging a vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident.