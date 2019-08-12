A Chippewa Falls man will spend five years in prison for twice selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Ryan L. Solfest, 31, 4123 144th St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of heroin delivery.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Solfest to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Solfest was fined $958.
As conditions of supervision, Solfest cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant conducted a controlled buy of heroin from Solfest on March 20, 2018, in Eau Claire.
An informant bought methamphetamine from Solfest during another controlled buy three days later.
Solfest was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of cocaine delivery in February 2009 and a felony count of narcotics delivery in November 2012, both in Eau Claire County.