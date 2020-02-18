A Chippewa Falls man will spend four years in prison for selling methamphetamine on three occasions to an informant.
Som B. Moua, 43, 2264 113th St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Judge Emily Long ordered Moua to spend six years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Moua was fined $1,976.
As conditions of supervision, Moua must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential informant worked with police to conduct controlled buys of methamphetamine from Moua on Oct. 25, Oct. 30 and Nov. 5 in 2018 at a residence on Meridian Heights Drive.
Moua was arrested Dec. 20, 2018, when he was at a gas station on Cameron Street.
Methamphetamine was found concealed in his vehicle.
Moua was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2018 in Eau Claire County.