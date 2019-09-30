A Chippewa Falls man will spend five years in prison for violating terms of his probation stemming from three 2017 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Jeffrey H.S. Apfel Jr., 32, 13366 43rd Ave., to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Apfel was fined $779.
As conditions of supervision, Apfel must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Apfel was originally sentenced in July 2017 to three years of probation for a misdemeanor count of threatening injury or harm by computer message, and felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
According to court records, Apfel violated conditions of his probation by possessing or using methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a stolen computer.