MADISON — A Chippewa Falls man will spend six years in federal prison for possessing and distributing methamphetamine.
Justin Barnard, 36, was sentenced this week in federal court in Madison. He will spend four years on supervised release following his prison term.
According to court records:
On Nov. 23, law enforcement in Dunn County received a tip from an informant that Barnard had a significant amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle he was driving.
A law enforcement officer stopped Barnard, who appeared to be under the influence of meth.
Authorities located 75 grams of meth in a fanny pack worn by Barnard. They also found packaging materials and scales.
