A Chippewa Falls man will spend three years on probation for exposing a 2-month-old baby to methamphetamine.
Tye E. Bash, 36, 607 N. High St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and unrelated charges of strangulation and suffocation and battery.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Bash $1,679.
As conditions of probation, Bash cannot have contact with the child without approval of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. He also cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Bash must undergo any recommended treatment or programming.
According to the criminal complaint:
Bash's girlfriend told authorities May 11 that Bash frequently uses methamphetamine in their bedroom, which they share with the baby.
The woman said the baby would likely test positive for the presence of illegal drugs.