CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve six months in jail after being convicted Friday of his fifth drunken-driving offense in Chippewa County Court.
Nathan T. Mueller, 31, 341 W. Canal St., was stopped at 1:23 a.m. on Jan. 10 after a police officer observed he had a defective brake light.
Mueller smelled of intoxicants and failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .210 blood-alcohol concentration, which was later confirmed by a blood draw.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the jail sentence, effective immediately. Gibbs stayed another six months in jail, and he placed Mueller on probation for three years. Mueller cannot consume alcohol or drugs, and he must pay $2,277 in court costs and fines.
Online court records show Mueller was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in February 2018 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.