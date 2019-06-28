CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced to up to one year in jail after pleading guilty Friday to his fifth drunk-driving offense from July 2017.
Jason E. Mertens, 40, 637 S. Main St., entered the plea in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a six-month jail sentence, and up to another six months at the discretion of a probation agent, pending completion of a recovery court.
Gibbs also placed Mertens on probation for three years. Mertens must pay a fine and court costs totaling $2,277, must complete 300 hours of community service, and have an ignition interlock device for one year. He cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs or enter taverns.
Court records state Mertens had a .246 blood-alcohol level when arrested July 25, 2017, which is three times the legal limit. Online court records show Mertens was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in 2014 and was ordered to serve 165 days in jail and complete 200 hours of community service.