CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who had marijuana mailed to his home in February from California has been placed on probation for two years.
Shane A. Doebler, 29, 816 Prentice St., pleaded guilty Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession with the intent to deliver.
Judge Steve Cray ordered the probation and ordered Doebler pay $886 in court costs. Terms of his probation include counseling, and Doebler cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns.
Cray ordered 90 days in jail, but he stayed that sentence, meaning Doebler will only serve the jail time if he violates terms of his probation.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 3, a K9 unit detected drugs in a package at the U.S. Post Office that was sent from a home in California to the house on Prentice Street. The West Central Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant to open the package, where they discovered 960 grams of marijuana.
The drug enforcement agency then obtained a search warrant for the home, which they searched Feb. 4. No one responded when they arrived, so they forced entry. Inside, they found $10,844 in a safe in one of the bedrooms. Marijuana was found in large and small amounts throughout the house, including 765 grams in a bag behind the dryer, 207 grams in a cupboard, and 115 grams on a coffee table.
When police interviewed them, Doebler said he previously lived in California, and someone he knew there was mailing the drugs to him.