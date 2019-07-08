CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man convicted of third-degree sexual assault in 2006 and 2007 has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for maintaining a Facebook page but using a false name to identify himself.
Corey D. Wolf, 33, 6195 166th St., pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court of being a sex offender using a different name, being a sex offender who failed to register current information, tampering with a GPS tracking device and bail jumping.
Wolf is a lifetime registered sex offender because of his prior two convictions. A tipster told authorities that Wolf was using a Facebook account as “Corey Schulz.” He is required to always identify himself by his real name.
The 2017 criminal complaint states that multiple mailings were made to Wolf at his home in Chippewa Falls, but he hadn’t replied.
Judge Steve Cray also placed Wolf on probation for two years and ordered he must pay $2,072 in court costs and fines.