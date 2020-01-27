A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for exposing her child to methamphetamine.

Alexis L. Spickler-Brummond, 18, 13 N. Grove St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child and unrelated misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and possession of marijuana.

Judge Michael Schumacher fined Spickler-Brummond $1,404.

As a condition of probation, Spickler-Brummond must comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Spickler-Brummond's record will be expunged upon successful completion of her probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

Spickler-Brummond and her mother had their former Eau Claire residence searched by a police officer and social worker on Sept. 5.

Items that tested positive for the presence of marijuana were found in Spickler-Brummond's bedroom.

The mother admitted some friends had been using methamphetamine at her residence.

Spickler-Brummond admitted to using methamphetamine in early September.

Hair follicle tests for the mother's 10- and 9-year-old children and Spickler-Brummond's 6-month-old child were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com