A Chippewa Falls woman is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that injured the driver of the other vehicle.
Abigail L. Smith, 24, 316 W. Cedar St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Dec. 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 9, 2017, at Jeffers Road and the North Crossing.
The airbags of both vehicles were deployed.
The driver of one of the vehicles was being tended to by EMS personnel.
A witness said the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.
During an investigation, Smith was determined to be the driver who left the scene.
Smith did not answer phone calls from police.