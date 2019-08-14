CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged after she reportedly stole money from family members, including a scam in which she persuaded an uncle and aunt to move to the area for jobs that didn’t exist.
Jennifer M. Eyerly, 36, 2997 S. Prairie View Road, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of misappropriating an ID, along with ID theft, theft, and forgery. Eyerly will return to court Sept. 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called police on March 29, saying that her daughter, Eyerly, used several of her credit cards without permission, racking up $8,000 in charges.
Police were already investigating Eyerly because her uncle and aunt showed up at an area business on March 12 for a job orientation, only to find out the positions didn’t exist.
Both subjects had been led to believe for the last three months that they had a job.
Eyerly had requested their identity information so she could share it with the business.
The couple had actually moved to Chippewa Falls from Madison for the new jobs.